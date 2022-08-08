Franklin Delano Baker, 83

PEARCE — Franklin Delano Baker, 83, residing in Pearce, Arizona, passed away on August 2, 2022, peacefully in his sleep.

Frank, born January 14, 1939, in Cass, Arkansas, grew up in Reliance, Wyoming where he met his sweetheart, Carrie. At the age of 19, he married Carrie. They soon moved to Fraser, Colorado where they had four kids. He was a jack of many trades but did logging until he became a master plumber and ran his own plumbing business, Baker Plumbing. He and Carrie then moved to Pearce, Arizona when they bought Sunsites Trailer Park in 1983. They have run the trailer park since.

