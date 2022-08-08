PEARCE — Franklin Delano Baker, 83, residing in Pearce, Arizona, passed away on August 2, 2022, peacefully in his sleep.
Frank, born January 14, 1939, in Cass, Arkansas, grew up in Reliance, Wyoming where he met his sweetheart, Carrie. At the age of 19, he married Carrie. They soon moved to Fraser, Colorado where they had four kids. He was a jack of many trades but did logging until he became a master plumber and ran his own plumbing business, Baker Plumbing. He and Carrie then moved to Pearce, Arizona when they bought Sunsites Trailer Park in 1983. They have run the trailer park since.
Frank enjoyed hunting, car races (NASCAR), and golf. When he could, he would make trips to the casino. He was a wheeling and dealing kind of guy, always looking for the next best deal. He really loved a good get together with his 'buds'. Most of all he loved his family. Especially his grandkids and great grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his three sons Nick, Alan, and Steve Baker, his granddaughter Amy Fisher (Webster) and his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife Carrie, daughter Tammy Baker, grandchildren Paul Baker, Ron Baker, Chad Webster, Shana (Tim) Gall, Katie Baker, Kerrie Baker, and Bradley Baker, and his five great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life (Potluck) will be held at the Sunsites Community Center on Saturday, August 27th at 3PM.