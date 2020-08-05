Fred “Buck” Bakarich, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Born September 23, 1934 the sixth of eight children, Fred passed away peacefully July 29, 2020 on the land he so loved. After retiring from Phelps Dodge Corporation, Fred worked many years in construction with his last employer being KE&G Construction. He loved Cochise County, red Ford trucks, and any kind of tractor! He is survived by his longtime companion, Patsy Molinari; his son, Frederick Bakarich of Troy Illinois; his daughter, Elizabeth “Tammy" Vaughn of Tucson; three grandchildren, Taylor, Garrett, and Aiden Bakarich; and many nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents Michael Bakarich and Grace Bakarich McCool who were the last to be granted a homestead in Arizona in 1931. In addition to his parents Fred was predeceased by his wife, Wilma; and his seven siblings, all who grew up on the Lazy Y 5 homestead, brothers Jim, Page, Mike, Steve, and George Bakarich; and sisters Sarah Bakarich Thomas and Guenn Bakarich Jones. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Holy Hope Cemetery.

