Fred “Buck” Bakarich, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Born September 23, 1934 the sixth of eight children, Fred passed away peacefully July 29, 2020 on the land he so loved. After retiring from Phelps Dodge Corporation, Fred worked many years in construction with his last employer being KE&G Construction. He loved Cochise County, red Ford trucks, and any kind of tractor! He is survived by his longtime companion, Patsy Molinari; his son, Frederick Bakarich of Troy Illinois; his daughter, Elizabeth “Tammy" Vaughn of Tucson; three grandchildren, Taylor, Garrett, and Aiden Bakarich; and many nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents Michael Bakarich and Grace Bakarich McCool who were the last to be granted a homestead in Arizona in 1931. In addition to his parents Fred was predeceased by his wife, Wilma; and his seven siblings, all who grew up on the Lazy Y 5 homestead, brothers Jim, Page, Mike, Steve, and George Bakarich; and sisters Sarah Bakarich Thomas and Guenn Bakarich Jones. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Holy Hope Cemetery.
Most Popular
-
No plea agreement to be offered in Douglas toddler murder case
-
Court employee on paid leave following hit-and-run incident
-
Humble claims Ducey 'scientifically wrong' to include gyms in shutdown order
-
IRON DEFICIENCY: Gym owners, patrons press to regain financial and personal health
-
Primary holds no surprises in state races, but local contests a different story
-
Cochise County's COVID-19 cases continue to rise; hospitalizations decrease statewide
-
County Clerk works to address myriad issues after 2018 audit
-
Hospitalizations in Arizona continue to drop
-
Sierra Vista City Council candidate pleads guilty to felony drug charge
-
Local church helps feed Douglas
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.