SIERRA VISTA- Fred James Curtis Sr. (90) of Sierra Vista, passed away in the afternoon of Sept. 14, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife by his side.
Many have come to recognize and know him from the 55 years he cut hair at Fred’s Barber Shop. He had the pleasure of meeting so many new people and making lifelong friends with those who came and sat in his chair. Avoiding retirement until Fred was in his 80s, it was clear just how much he loved his customers because it was a piece of his life that brought him a lot of joy.
Fred started things off in Tucson on April 3, 1933, being the fourth child in his family, with three older sisters. Growing up, he moved around a lot before deciding to settle in the St. David area, where he met the love of his life (married for 71 years) and raised their family with two sons and a daughter. Fred was known always to be leading by example when he taught kindness, generosity, and the importance of serving others to his children and grandchildren.
Fred is survived by his wife, Jewel Curtis; his eldest son, Fred Curtis Jr. (Crystina Brown); and daughter, Pamela Olsen (Tracy). Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 11 AM in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 1000 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ, with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 AM. Another viewing will be held beforehand at Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary, 5515 S. AZ-92, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 4-6 PM.
Undoubtedly, Fred was a lot of things to many people over the years, and it goes without saying that he was loved in more ways than words can describe. He will be missed, and we look forward to when we can all get back in his barber chair and chat about life.