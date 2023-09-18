Fred James Curtis Sr. (90)
SIERRA VISTA- Fred James Curtis Sr. (90) of Sierra Vista, passed away in the afternoon of Sept. 14, 2023, in the comfort of his home with his wife by his side.

Many have come to recognize and know him from the 55 years he cut hair at Fred’s Barber Shop. He had the pleasure of meeting so many new people and making lifelong friends with those who came and sat in his chair. Avoiding retirement until Fred was in his 80s, it was clear just how much he loved his customers because it was a piece of his life that brought him a lot of joy.

