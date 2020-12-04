Fred Risher, Sr, 93

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND — Fred Risher, Sr peacefully passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Suburban Hospital(Bethesda,Md.) of Covid 19.
Fred served in the US Navy from 1944 -47 in the Pacific and worked for over 30 years as Audio Engineer and a Chyron Operator at WRC-TV and was honored to serve as President of NABET Local 31. He retired from WRC in 1982 and moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marie; his children Susanne Kersey, Fred Risher, Janet Dayhoff and Leonard Rowles. Also surviving are granddaughters, Alexis and Ashley Kersey; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at WorldReader.com. McGuire's Funeral Home in Washington, DC will be handling funeral arrangements.
