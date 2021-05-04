Fred Thomson, 93

SIERRA VISTA — Über allen Gipfeln ist Ruhe Dr. Fred Thomson, Esq. has reluctantly departed this life after 93 glorious years. Fred was born and partly educated in Moline, Illinois. His parents were Merritt and Dorothy Pusey Thomson. He leaves behind a son, Nial, and daughter-in-law, Teri, both of whom he loved and greatly respected, the two women who contributed immensely to his love of life: Fran Knowles, without whose love and companionship his last years would have been truly bleak and his greatly beloved, former wife Barbara, with whom he spent six incredibly happy years. Fred was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Ingrid, with whom he spent 53 years.
In 1942, Fred dropped out of school after completing the ninth grade. He left Moline to work in the wartime shipyards of Portland, Oregon. He entered the U.S. Army in 1945, serving during WWII, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War.
In the service, Fred passed the high school and college GED tests, attended the European Command Intelligence School, the Adjutant General School, the Defense Language Institute, the Fort Riley Military Intelligence School, the Fort Monmouth Signal School, the Redstone Arsenal Radar and Computer Systems School, and the Fort Belvoir Nuclear Power Plant Operators School. Fred served as a special agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps, as an intelligence analyst and interrogator in the Military Intelligence, and as a Nuclear Power Plant Shift Supervisor in the Corps of Engineers, but the highlight of his career was his service as personal interpreter/translator of Turkish and German for two Supreme Allied Commanders Europe, Army General Alfred M. Gruenther, after whom Fred named his Texas beagle, and Air Force General Lauris Norstad.
Tied for a close second were the following three events: 1. While a special agent in the Army Counter Intelligence Corps, Fred delivered Rudolf Schuessler, the first secretary of the Nazi Party and close friend of Adolf Hitler to the denazification court in Munich for trial. 2. While a nuclear power plant operator and shift supervisor at the Atomic Energy Commission’s Nuclear Test Site near Arco, Idaho, Fred was a member of the Engineer Research and Development Laboratory which developed and brought on line the world’s first and only gas-cooled mobile nuclear power plant (GCRE). 3. While stationed in Idaho and hunting alone near Challis, Fred bagged a Boone and Crockett world-record bull elk.
Fred retired from the army in 1965 and began with Ingrid to operate the Tamaracks Resort in Seeley Lake, Montana. From 1966 until 1972 Fred and Ingrid operated their resort in the summer months while Fred attended first the University of Montana, earning a B.A. cum laude in 1968, and then the University of Washington, where he earned an M.A. in 1969 and a doctorate in German in 1972. Fred taught at the University of Montana for two years before moving over to Hellgate High School in Missoula, Montana where he served the obligatory five years in preparation for a school administrator’s certificate. Fred served three terms on the Missoula City Council, during the last two of which he was its president and as such also mayor pro tempore. He subsequently served as a superintendent of schools, first at Scobey, Montana and then at Victor, Montana.
In 1982 Fred entered the School of Law at the University of Montana, graduating and passing the Montana bar in 1985. While attending law school he served as adjunct professor in the UM School of Business and in the UM Political Science Department, teaching real estate law and the American legal system, respectively. Fred then practiced law until 2000. From 1992 till 1996 he was president of the Montana Chapter of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers.
After moving to Sierra Vista with his second wife in 2000, Fred free-lanced as a translator of German technical and legal documents as well as French and Turkish general documents, retiring in 2012.
Fred served three years on the ViCap board of directors and volunteered as an arbitrator with Cochise County’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program from 2007 until 2014. In December 2013 he was appointed a judge pro tempore for Cochise County, serving until 2015, when poor hearing forced his retirement. In 2015, Fred was designated a Congressional Veteran of Distinction. Fred’s greatest recreational loves were dancing, hunting, and duplicate bridge. He became an American Contract Bridge League Life Master in 1996.
O’er all the hills it is still - In the treetops you sense hardly a whisper - The birds are silent in the forest - Just wait, soon you too will be at rest.