SIERRA VISTA — Freda Mae Graham, 65, of Sierra Vista died at Canyon Vista Memorial Hospital on December 28, 2020, with her husband, Winfred; daughter, Deana Marie; sons, William and James; and her grandson, Robert all present.
Freda was born in Aledo, Illinois but claimed her true home to be Sierra Vista. Freda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a follower of Christ. Reading scriptures brought her peace and great joy. She enjoyed her family most of all while on this earth. She also enjoyed science-fiction movies, reading romance, collecting angels, Pegasus, and Elvis paraphernalia as well as cooking and crocheting. She was overjoyed at any chance to dress up nicely with her daughter and granddaughter. Christmas was her favorite holiday to gather with her family and friends and partake in the season of sharing and love.
She was greatly loved by those who knew her best.
Freda is survived by her husband of 44-years, Winfreder daughter Deana Marie; her two sons William and James; grandchildren Falcon, Robert, and Riker and her sister Nina Fletcher of Poulsbo, Washington.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions this was immediate family only.
A memorial will be held April 3, 2020 for all to attend to say their final good-byes to Freda. If you are interested in attending, please contact Deana Marie at oh.de.ma.rie@gmail.com.
Hatfield Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
