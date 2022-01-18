Frederick Anthony Holland Sr., 85

SIERRA VISTA — Frederick Anthony Holland Sr. (Fred), 85, of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully on January 16, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona at a Speciality Hospital with his loving wife Angelica (Angie) by his side.
He was born on July 14, 1936 to Ferdinand and Ethel Holland in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended and graduated from Holy Cross High School. He then proceeded to attend and graduate from Loyola University of New Orleans where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Upon completing his education in 1958, he embarked on a world journey as a LT in the United States Navy. Upon completing his commitment to the Navy, he proceeded to work as an auditor in civil service for the United States Army. During his time as an auditor, he was able to travel around the world and eventually marry his wife.
On July 14, 1966 he married the love of his life Angie in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Their union of 55 plus years brought Freddy Jr and Brian to this earth. In 1975, Fred and Angie settled down in Sierra Vista for the final time.
Fred was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time rooting for the Arizona Wildcats, praying with his wife, and singing to little Karma (the rat dog).
Fred is survived by his wife Angie, sons Frederick Holland Jr and Brian Holland (wife Laina); siblings Edward Holland and Gerald Holland; grandchildren Thomas Holland (wife Lauren), Alex Holland, and Rachel Holland. Sister-in-law Antonia Restuccia, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
He was preceded in death by parents Ferdinand and Ethel Holland, and brother Ferdinand Holland Jr (Dootsi).
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church on 22 January 2022, at 1030AM by Father Greg Adolf. Interment with military honors will take place at a later date at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Vista Mountain Crematory.