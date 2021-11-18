Frederick Clifford Spencer, 58

SIERRA VISTA — Frederick Clifford Spencer was born April 13, 1963 in Detroit Michigan to the union of Frederick Randolph Spencer and Laura Mae Barker. Frederick was called home on Thursday evening 11 November 2021 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He resided in Sierra Vista for 22 years. In 2004, Frederick lost his first wife and oldest son Freddy in a car accident on prom evening. He became a sole parent of his son Isaiah Randall and daughter Ryan Yvonne Spencer, while working sometimes three jobs. He worked as a Caregiver at the Prestige Assisted Living and another Assisted Living in Tucson, while working janitorial at Buena High School at night. Six months after the accident, Frederick met his current wife, Teresa Spencer from Okinawa Japan. Teresa while going through the divorce of her marriage, her son Vernon and daughter Vanitra began praying for Frederick's family until their family became one family. Frederick and Teresa united as husband and wife in 2008. Frederick worked on Fort Huachuca, Arizona since 2004 as a Police officer, a Security Guard and a Security Contractor. Frederick was a compassionate man of God who genuinely loved people. He could talk to anyone. He was known and reported to be the friendliest guard on Fort Huachuca. His greeting of, “Hello Sir/Ma’am! I want you to have a Blessed Day!” Frederick attended and served in Christian Victory Church, Seed of Abraham and Christian House Fellowship. He was promoted to Elder under Bishop Tim Jones and later ordained and licensed a Pastor in August 2021 by Bishop T L Simpson. Frederick Spencer you were a great man with a big heart, and a gift to those who received you! I will honor you forever my friend and love! Your wife Teresa.
Family, friends, and public viewing on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the New Jerusalem Community Church, 479 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona. At 4 p.m. Military Honors and Taps will follow. Followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 4:30-6:00 P.M.