Fredrick L. Lewis, 85

PEARCE/SUNSITES — Fredrick L. Lewis of Pearce/Sunsites passed away in Tucson on December 26, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born on March 24, 1935 in New York, New York. He was a retired self employed Machinist. Fredrick was a member of the Church of Sunsites. He is survived by his son Steve (Cindy) Lewis of Sunsites; and his daughters Lesa (Roger) Keil of Florida and Linda (Ray) Stanton of Missouri along with three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Contributions may be made in his name to the Church of Sunsites. At his request no services will be held. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
