Fredrick W Johnston III, 82

SIERRA VISTA—Fredrick W Johnston III, 82, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Fredrick W. Johnston, III of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, August 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Alice Johnston, and his parents Frederick Johnston Jr. and Anna Elese Johnston of Augusta, Georgia. Fred (Nicky) was born in Augusta, Georgia on July 13, 1941. He grew up in Augusta, and attended University of North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Georgia (graduating class of 1963).

After college, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and sent to Fort Bragg where he served with the 1/320th Artillery, and 82nd Airborne Division. Soon after he was transferred to Military Intelligence (MI) and assigned to 525th MI Group, Republic of Vietnam. He served a second tour in 1971. For several years Colonel Johnston was assigned to the 101st Airborne Assault Division. Later, he received a Master of Science Degree in Systems Technology in 1980. He was honored to return to Ft Bragg and serve as Commander of the 319th MI Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Next, he was selected to command the 703rd MI Brigade at Field Station Kunia, Hawaii. Finally, he served as the Director of Combat Developments, US Army Intelligence Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona until he retired after serving 33 years.

