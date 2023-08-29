SIERRA VISTA—Fredrick W Johnston III, 82, Retired U.S. Army Colonel Fredrick W. Johnston, III of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, August 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Alice Johnston, and his parents Frederick Johnston Jr. and Anna Elese Johnston of Augusta, Georgia. Fred (Nicky) was born in Augusta, Georgia on July 13, 1941. He grew up in Augusta, and attended University of North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Georgia (graduating class of 1963).
After college, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and sent to Fort Bragg where he served with the 1/320th Artillery, and 82nd Airborne Division. Soon after he was transferred to Military Intelligence (MI) and assigned to 525th MI Group, Republic of Vietnam. He served a second tour in 1971. For several years Colonel Johnston was assigned to the 101st Airborne Assault Division. Later, he received a Master of Science Degree in Systems Technology in 1980. He was honored to return to Ft Bragg and serve as Commander of the 319th MI Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Next, he was selected to command the 703rd MI Brigade at Field Station Kunia, Hawaii. Finally, he served as the Director of Combat Developments, US Army Intelligence Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona until he retired after serving 33 years.
At the time of his retirement, Colonel Johnston was regarded as being the Army’s best “future thinker,” and credited with being the most effective combat development director since the 1960s. He was a critical innovator involved in the fielding of 17 flagship collection systems, down links, and processors. Colonel Johnston’s awards and decorations included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (4 Oak Leaf Clusters), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Colonel Johnston was inducted into the Military Hall of Fame in 1994.
After retirement Fred settled in Sierra Vista to enjoy his favorite pastimes: playing golf, and traveling the West in his RV or riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife by his side.
He is survived by his son, Rick Johnston, and two daughters, Jennifer Rosson, and Alison DuBose, eight grandkids, and five great grandchildren. He was an incredible son, father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will miss him greatly.
Services will be held September 7, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Please arrive 15 minutes prior. A reception will be held directly after at Fiddler's Green, Indian Scout Road, Building 15479, Fort Huachuca, Arizona.