Frieda Elizabeth Earvin, 81

SAFFORD— It is with saddened hearts we announce that Frieda Elizabeth Earvin, passed away in Safford, Arizona on April 3, 2023. Frieda was born on October 15, 1941 to Dorothy Elizabeth (Rogers) Littleton and Leroy Scott Littleton in Bisbee, Arizona.

Frieda is survived and will be missed dearly by her son, John Earvin of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Debbie Earvin Barnes (Quentin); grandchildren, Tyrel Jay Taylor (Michaella); Alyssa Nichole Hille (Adam); Dylan Tyler Phelps (Madison); Brock Barnes; and 6 great grandchildren, Lyric, Rome, Osean, Kaia, Ivy, Naomi; sister Mabel Louise Lamb (J.H. Lamb) of Biggers, Arkansas; brother Jacob John Littleton of McNeal, Arizona; sister-in-law Betty Littleton (Leroy) of Tucson, Arizona; brother-in-law Marvin Reynolds of Bisbee, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.

