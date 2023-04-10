Frieda Elizabeth Earvin, 81

SAFFORD— It is with saddened hearts we announce that Frieda Elizabeth Earvin, passed away in Safford, Arizona on April 3, 2023. Frieda was born on October 15, 1941 to Dorothy Elizabeth (Rogers) Littleton and Leroy Scott Littleton in Bisbee, Arizona.
Frieda is survived and will be missed dearly by her son, John Earvin of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Debbie Earvin Barnes (Quentin); grandchildren, Tyrel Jay Taylor (Michaella); Alyssa Nichole Hille (Adam); Dylan Tyler Phelps (Madison); Brock Barnes; and 6 great grandchildren, Lyric, Rome, Osean, Kaia, Ivy, Naomi; sister Mabel Louise Lamb (J.H. Lamb) of Biggers, Arkansas; brother Jacob John Littleton of McNeal, Arizona; sister-in-law Betty Littleton (Leroy) of Tucson, Arizona; brother-in-law Marvin Reynolds of Bisbee, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.
Frieda was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Clarence Ray Earvin of Safford, Arizona; brother Leroy Scott Littleton, Jr. (Betty); sister Judith Ann Reynolds (Marvin) of Bisbee, Arizona
Frieda graduated from Bisbee High School. She married Clarence on December 18, 1963.
Frieda attended San Jose Bible Baptist Church in Bisbee, Arizona and First Baptist Church and New Testament Baptist Church in Safford, Arizona,
Frieda’s younger years were spent on the railroad, as her father was a welder. She loved spending time camping in the mountains, reading her bible, listening to gospel music and attending her husband Clarence’s fiddle and guitar performances with the Old Time Fiddlers at various locations including the nursing homes.
Memorial services will be held at Vining Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with a viewing at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow at the Safford Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Beehive Assisted Living , Haven Hospice, Scott Mulleneaux and Valerie Palma and the caregivers at Essential Patient Care for taking such good care of our beloved mother. We are so grateful for the care she received at these facilities.