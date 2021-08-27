Frieda Faye Silcox, 47

Waynesville, Missouri — This is for my beautiful sister: Frieda Faye Schmitz-Silcox, Faris, Guerrero
Hello Sunshine was a favorite greeting with a smile and laugh as big as the universe. For such a beautiful woman who was taken too soon, we want to say how much we love you, miss you, and need you from now to eternity. Your mother was your biggest champion (believe it or not), your aunt Carol adored you, your sister cannot repair the hole left in her heart, your brothers are stoic but broken, your husband is trying to be strong but won't ever come back to himself, your "seesters" Felicia and Tina won't ever laugh quite the same, and your daughter Isabelle is missing part of her soul without you.
Frieda was always the one to make people, specifically kids, believe in themselves and as part of her social work business she was successful in traveling with over 800 of them, in only a few years time, to bigger and brighter places in their lives. Each person she touched knew they were blessed in some way, even without her even acknowledging the many acts of selfless kindness and compassion that she showed each and every day.
The world won't be the same without you in it. And some may say you earned your wings 184 days ago, we beg to differ as those who knew and loved you are confident you earned them the very same day you were born. The past year has been difficult for those who helped you the best way possible, and all of our hopes and dreams to get you back were smashed with your untimely passing. You should still be here with us, but you aren't. You should still be making people smile, but you can't. You should be setting the example for others to follow, but not now. You should just BE and we are angry that you aren't able to.
Frieda lost a valiant battle with cancer this year and she leaves behind her loving mother Ann Silcox, her equally loving Aunt Carol Price, her sister and brother in law Carol and Wally, nephews Cameron Capas and Nicolas Capas, her brothers Charles (Donna) Silcox, and James Silcox, her amazing husband Javier Guerrero, her mini-me daughter Isabelle Faris, her step-daughters Callie (Michael) and Rachel (Harley), the little man Michael, the little Autumn, and and her most dedicated and trusted friends who were like sisters to her Felicia (Noel) and Tina. Oh, the stories to tell with the laughs and tears ringing and running together.
We miss you collectively with our entire beings and we will honor your memory by being kind each day and smile when we think of you which is often. Happy Birthday Little Baby.