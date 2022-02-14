G. Shelby Ray, 74

SAN SIMON — Our cowboy, G. Shelby Ray, passed away peacefully at home in San Simon, Arizona on February 10, 2022. He was 74. Shelby is survived by his beloved wife, Lynne; his ‘knucklehead” boys, Sev, Shawn, Sy, Wes, and Casey; his brother, C.B.; and eleven grandchildren. Shelby was preceded in death by his two brothers, James Ray and Luke Ray.
Shelby was born in Council, Idaho to his mother, Noma “Bunky” Louise (Cullen) Ray and his father, Clinghan Barker “C.B.” Ray. He learned the meaning of hard work at a young age from his parents, who worked on cattle ranches across the West. As a young boy he spent time on the Fort Apache Reservation at the Maverick Logging Camp in the White Mountains. His parents later moved to Cochise County where they ran a large cattle ranch just North of San Simon, Arizona. Growing up in San Simon the family didn’t have much, like running water and electricity, but such were the simple pleasures of being a cowboy. The early days were like any worthwhile western movie – the Ray clan were salt of the earth ranchers who knew how to work the land. Funny enough, a notorious train robber and member of the Black Jack Ketchum gang in the late 1800s also happened to be his cousin. He is also preceded in Shelby’s death as the result of an unsuccessful train robbery. Proud of his childhood and ancestors, Shelby proudly displayed relics from his past throughout his home to include, antique guns, old weathered photos, dusty leather chaps, worn out spurs and leatherbound books on western history.
Shelby’s signature cowboy hat wasn’t the only one he wore. He wore many hats in life, including husband, father, rancher, educator, coach, wrestler, mentor, artist, service member, business partner, and community leader. At 18, Shelby felt compelled to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Army. During boot camp in Fort Benning, Georgia, he learned “city-folk were sissies.” He had never met so many grown men scared of the pitch-black dark before. While many at camp hoped to avoid deployment to Vietnam, Shelby was disappointed when he learned he was unable to deploy after an injury from jump school. After the Army, Shelby returned to his ranching roots in Arizona where he lent a ranch hand, roped calves, rode bulls, and worked as a rodeo clown. If you had the chance to hear him talk about his clown days, you knew the delight of the Shelby-chuckle. He was a serious man on matters of importance; but he never took himself too seriously. Hard to take yourself too seriously when your signature act was blowing up an outhouse with a poodle inside (no poodles were injured)?
Shelby earned and saved enough money to pay for his higher education, receiving his bachelor’s degree in Education and Biology from ASU, and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from NAU. He taught many subjects and coached wrestling at Round Valley High School for over 20 years, coaching several State Championship teams and his three sons along the way. Shelby also turned out to be a remarkable educator. Many students have described their experiences with “Mr. Ray” as life changing. He found himself teaching the grandchildren of his former students, jokingly noting, “genetics were a tough thing to get past.” He was especially influential for students with difficult backgrounds or lacking support in their home lives. There were few places in the world his family could travel without hearing someone yell, “Mr. Ray!”, everywhere he went, he was sure to know someone; and Shelby mattered to them. Rounding out his career as a beloved educator, Shelby worked as an administrator at Show Low High School, then as the Principal of Willcox High School. Shelby retired from teaching after Willcox, but quickly found himself teaching again at San Simon High School as retirement life never fit Shelby.
Shelby was able to return to his ranching roots when he and his beloved wife, Lynne Ray, purchased the ranch he grew up on. Together, they restored Shelby’s childhood ranch house, this time with running water and electricity, calling it, The Ray Brangus Ranch. Having gone full circle, the ranch became the pinnacle of Shelby’s life. As a fulltime rancher, educator, mentor, husband, and father, his days were fulfilling and meaningful; and he has left a void in our lives that no other person will be able to fill.
A celebration of Shelby’s life will be held on Saturday, February 19 in the San Simon High School gymnasium at 11:00 am with lunch to immediately follow. A second celebration will take place on Sunday, February 20 at the Round Valley High School Multi-Purpose Room at 2:00 pm with a reception at Avery’s from 3:30 – 7:00 pm.
Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona