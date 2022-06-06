Gail (Klaffky) Taylor, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Gail Ann (Klaffky) Taylor, 80, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Dorothy (Schmidt) Klaffky. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was a lifelong Lutheran and very grounded in her faith. Gail is survived by her son, Robert A. Amundsen of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her daughter, Susan A. Amundsen of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her sister, Kim Peltzer of Newington, Connecticut; three grandchildren, Charles A. Huften, Jr., Samantha A. Huften and Sarah M. Arellano; four great grandchildren; her nephew Timothy Weiss of Otter Creek, Maine and her niece Megan Ocampo of Cromwell, Connecticut. Along with her parents, Gail was predeceased by her husbands, Andrew D. Amundsen and Jimmie Lee Taylor. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 10th at 10:30am at the Main Post Chapel, Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista, Arizona followed by burial at the Ft. Huachuca Cemetery. Where to meet for Funeral Procession: Buffalo Soldier Gate, located at the beginning of Fry Blvd (Formally the Widows Support Center, Bldg # 90020). A sign will be seen: Funeral Procession Here. You must be lined up and ready by 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail’s memory may be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Association, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, Connecticut 06484. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
