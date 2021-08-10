Gail Marie Fuller, 80

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Gail Marie Fuller danced through the Gates of Glory to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6. 2021, after a brief illness.
Gail was born June 30. 1941 in Lawrence, Michigan. She met the love of her life, Ron Fuller, who knew as soon as he saw a photo of her, he was going to make her his wife. Together, they raised six amazing children and spent 50 beautiful years with each other. Gail and Ron moved from Michigan to Arizona in 1984. Gail enjoyed card games and word searches, but more than anything she enjoyed serving the Lord. Gail became an ordained pastor in 1978, officiating over many wedding and memorial services.
Gail was a loving wife, mother and Nanny; family meant everything to her.
She is survived by Judy (Eddie), Buck (DeDe), Stan (Jennifer), Steven, Shelley (John) and Robert and 10 grandchildren: Dakota, Nicole, Chelsea (Eden), Kristopher, Daniel, Leah, Laiken, Meg and CJ. She also has three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Dennis (Jackie). She is preceded by her parents, Hazel and Stanley Davidson, her husband Ron, her brothers Carl and Walt, her sister Rachel, a granddaughter, Jessica and a great granddaughter, Hope.
To those of us she leaves behind, she would undoubtedly tell us not to weep for her, but to rejoice for her instead. John 5:24, Verily, verily I say unto you, he that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.
Visitation will be held on August 15, 2021 at Jensen's Mortuary from noon to 2:00 PM, and services will be held at 2:30 PM at Cochise Memory Gardens,