Gallie Moore Jr, 83
SIERRA VISTA — Gallie Moore Jr, 83, of Sierra Vista passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Veteran’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.
Gallie was born on February 11, 1937 in Pilgrim, Kentucky to Edna and Gallie Moore Sr. He graduated from Berea High School in Berea, Kentucky in 1956. After his high school graduation. Gallie joined the Army where he was sworn in by his father and served three years as a teletype repairman. He was honorably discharged and moved to Southern California to live with his father, his brother Mac, and sister Janice, and to attend college. While attending Bell Baptist Church with his father, he met the love of his life Thelma Sparks whom he married on April 28, 1961. They raised two children, a daughter, Susan, and a son, David.
Gallie graduated from Los Angeles State College in 1964, and he returned to the Army on a direct commission. He served in the United States Army for 17 more years retiring as a Major. He took great pride in his military service and being a Vietnam Veteran. His awards include: a Bronze Star, a Vietnam Service Medal, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, and a Korean Service Medal. He also served 22 years as a Department of the Army Civilian where he was assigned to the United States Army Signal Command and retired from Network Enterprise Technology Command at Fort Huachuca, Arizona with over 42 years of federal service. During his civil service career, he planned the modernization of the worldwide Department of Defense Communication Systems. He was known by friends and co-workers as a giant among men with a caring and kind heart.
Gallie enjoyed watching sports, especially the University of Kentucky basketball team, and old westerns. What he enjoyed the most was watching and coaching his children and watching his grandson play sports.
Gallie is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Susan, and his sister Janice.
Gallie is survived by his wife Thelma, of 59 years; his son, David and his wife Leslie; his grandchildren Corey, Andrew, and Addison; and his brother, Mac.
In memory of Gallie, please give to your favorite charity. No service is scheduled at this time. One with full Military Honors will be held at a later date.
