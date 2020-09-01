Gary Allen Hall, 69

PEARCE—“Salsa Man” (AKA) Gary Allen Hall husband to Pasha Hall of Pearce, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the comfort of his own home after a short battle with brain cancer.
Gary was born February 8, 1951, in Los Angeles, California, son to the late Charles and Eva Hall. Salsa Man, owner of San Pedro River Valley Salsa, was a well known and respected member of the community and will be dearly missed. He enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and watching sports.
He is survived by his son Gary Michael, his daughter Melanie Estrella and her husband Gabriel of Tucson Az, his son, Michael Hall and his wife Taylor of Pearce, Arizona, his stepchildren, Renee Lang and her husband Jason of Tucson, Arizona and Preston Kopcsik of Washington. He has 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers
Charles of Tucson, Arizona and Melvin of Las Vegas, Nevada and many nieces and nephews.
Gary’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
