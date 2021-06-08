Gary B. Calvert, 53
SIERRA VISTA—Gary B. Calvert was born on September 17, 1967 in Fort Gordon, Georgia and passed away on June 2, 2021. He moved with his family to Sierra Vista in 1973 and loved the desert and mountains.
He was predeceased by his father, Gerald B. Calvert and both sets of grandparents. Gary is survived by his mother Ernestine L. (Tina) Calvert; daughters Nichole M. Granillo Alvarado (Thalia) and Ashley M. Calvert (Matthew); grandson Gabriel I. Calvert and granddaughter Destiny I. Urquidez along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A few of Gary’s many joys were his friends, his two cats and music. He was loved by many and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
A Memorial Service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., June 11, 2021 at St. Andrews Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s name may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank, 616 Bartow Dr., Sierra Vista.