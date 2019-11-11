Sierra Vista–Gary Willis passed away November 5 at Canyon Vista Hospital. He was a guitarist and vocalist with the Cochise County Line Band and Not Just Country.

He is survived by five children including Andy Willis, one brother, Mike (Kim) Willis, and two sisters, Janet (Carter) Johnson and Sandra Rigsby.

There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday the 12th at 5:00 p.m. at the Winterhaven Recreational Center in Sierra Vista.

He was a special person who through his talents blessed hearts with music and love.

He was a special person who through his talents blessed hearts with music and love.

