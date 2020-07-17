Gary Lee Gahagen, 80

SIERRA VISTA—Gary Lee Gahagen passed away from Cancer on July 10, 2020 at home. He was born on September 18, 1939 in Huron, South Dakota, son of Nathan and Bonnie (Naugle) Gahagen. Gary grew up in Denver, Colorado, graduating from East High School in 1957 and attended the University of Colorado. He worked at Martin-Marietta Corp. (now Lockheed-Martin) in Denver as an Electronics Technician. He married the love of his life, Jeanie, in 1962 and they moved to Springfield, Massachusetts with their baby son, Scott, in 1964.
Gary graduated from Western New England College with a degree in Engineering and Management. He worked for Package Machinery Co. in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts in the Plastics Industry as an Engineer and Salesman and was later a Regional Manager in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to Sturbridge, Massachusetts in 1984 and built a lovely log home and worked for Arburg, Inc. as New England Regional Manager before retiring in 1999.
Gary was a member of B.P.O.E., the Lions Club, and was a Boy Scout Master for many years. He was Past New England Chairman of The Society of the Plastics Industry. He and Jeanie were avid boaters, campers, and square dancers and enjoyed vacations at their camp on Lake St. George, in Liberty, Maine for over 50 years. They spent 10 years traveling in their motorhome across the United States in the winter months. He loved to play his guitar and sing western songs to anyone who would listen. They also traveled to Ireland, Portugal and Spain with the Y.W.C.A, trips.
In 2015, they moved to "Winterhaven" in Sierra Vista, Arizona. In 2019, they moved to Mountain View Gardens Retirement Living in Sierra Vista.
He leaves his wife Geneva (Jeanie), his son, Scott and his wife Kimberly, and three wonderful grandchildren, twins Nathen and Nicholas and Lauren of Winchendon, Massachusetts, his lifelong friend, Larry of Colorado, and many relatives and friends around the country. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Hatfield Funeral Home. There are no calling hours, He will be cremated and his ashes scattered in his beloved ocean. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
