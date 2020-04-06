Gary Robinson Lambert, 76

TUCSON — On Friday, April 2, 2020, Gary Lambert passed away peacefully at Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. Gary bravely and privately battled lung disease, heart and kidney disease, as well as cancer before passing away. Few people in Sierra Vista ever saw Delle and Gary apart from one another. They truly had an enduring, special relationship with one another.
Gary grew up in La Crescenta, California, the oldest of two siblings. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Seth and Pauine Lambert, of La Crescenta, California. He leaves behind his sister Paula Lambert of San Diego, California. He also leaves behind Delle, his wife and soulmate of 54 years, and daughter Michelle who resides in San Diego, California.
Gary graduated from Hobert Hoover High School in La Canada, California, in 1960 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy traveling to many places seeking adventure. He served for twenty years in the U.S. Navy achieving the rank of HMC Deep Sea Diving Technician before retiring from Seal Team Training Facility (BUDS) as a Master Instructor in Coronado, California in 1981. He was a strong, determined, brave man and rarely met an obstacle he could not overcome.
Gary graduated from San Diego State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration in 1980. In 1983, he graduated with a Master of Science degree from the University of Southern California. While in San Diego, California worked as a Management Information Systems Specialist for General Dynamics. In 1992, Gary and Delle moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, from San Diego. He worked 30 years for several government contractors in California and Arizona.
Gary and Delle retired from the government in 2012 to enjoy their second home in Payson, Arizona. They made several trips to Hawaii and Europe. This brought them a great deal of enjoyment over the past nine years.
Memorial Services will not be held. Online remembrances may be shared through Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
