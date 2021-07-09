TUCSON — Gary Stephen Webster, 50, passed away on July 6th, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Gary was a lifelong Sierra Vista resident, with brief layovers in Germany and Tucson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Webster, and is survived by his father, Raymond Webster, two brothers Mark and Greg, his daughters Ashley and Lizi, his wife Kathryn, two stepsons Ethan and Sean, two feline fur-kids, Atom and Eva, and his best four-legged friend, Kirby.
Gary spent most of his professional life in service to his community as a Firefighter/Paramedic, Flight Paramedic and later as a registered nurse. His work families were incredibly special to him, and he shared a compassionate heart when providing care.
A celebration of life will be held in the Fall and communicated through friends and social media. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Gary’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Border Animal Rescue.