Gary Whitehead, 68

SAINT DAVID — After battling prostate cancer for two years, Gary Whitehead passed away, peacefully, in his Saint David home, surrounded by family, February 7, 2021.
Born in 1952 in Silver City, New Mexico to Susan and Earnest Whitehead, he spent much of his childhood at his family’s ranch in Deming, New Mexico. At the age of three his family moved to Tucson, Arizona where he graduated school, and found his career calling in the auto industry, becoming a certified mechanic, a traveling salesman, and later on the proud business owner of an auto parts store for 18 years. Among other accomplishments, everyone would agree that Gary will always be remembered for his love of archery. Starting at a young age, his passion for archery developed into extraordinary skills that allowed him to win tournaments, a state championship, conquer game, and even shoot legendary “Robin Hoods”, being capable of shooting one arrow down the middle of another arrow shaft. He shared his passion teaching archery to everyone he knew, and also co-designed the Tucson Archery Range.
Love didn’t stop at interests, Gary found love with his first wife Pricilla Mossman, and again with his second wife, and true love of 33 years, Sharon White. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his five children: Richard, Megan, Travis, Angela, Britney, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Paradise Ranch Cemetery, a private family cemetery plot, on Saturday March 20, 2021 at 2:00p.m. the location is 1134 South Lee Street Saint David, Arizona 85630. Due to our nation’s current situation we will be holding a live stream of the service on Zoom, for the convenience of friends and family who cannot attend in person. Meeting Title: Gary Whitehead Celebration of Life Zoom Personal Meeting ID: 536 006 5264, Passcode: JnMe5z
