Gayle Germaine Caulton, 76

COTTONWOOD — Gayle Germaine Caulton passed on to a better life March 7, 2022 in Cottonwood, Arizona where she had lived for the past 2 years. Born in Trenton, New Jersey, June 30, 1945, Gayle is the daughter of Germaine Caulton and Janet Thatcher Caulton.
After high school and extended stenography training she worked for the State of New Jersey Agriculture Department and the United States Army. When she moved to Arizona, a state she loved, she worked for the State of Arizona and later the University of Arizona.
For several years she was associated with Old Tucson Movie Studios as a photographer. She met and made friends with actors, actresses, and singers/musicians throughout the years.
On February 12, 1984 she married Buck Beil in Apache Junction, Arizona.
She eventually settled in Willcox, Arizona where she volunteered at the Rex Allen Museum for 15 years. She probably knew more about Rex except for his family. She was also a member in the Arizona Territorial Rangers, a security group for events and Old West reenactments.
Gayle loved to travel and had visited many locations throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. In Cottonwood she was a charter member of the Center of Universal Light Church where she made many friends.
Gayle leaves her sister Carol of Cottonwood, brothers Keith of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Wade of Trenton, New Jersey, step-son Rommel of Warren, Pennsylvania. Preceding her in death besides her parents, are her husband, Buck Beil, and step-daughter Heidi. There are no services planned.