Gene Autry Clinton, 81

SIERRA VISTA—Our beloved father Gene Autry Clinton passed away peacefully in his home on May 29th, 2023, at the age of 81.
He was born in Little Rock Arkansas on March 25th, 1942. His childhood consisted of working as a sharecropper moving every six months. He earned a man’s daily wage at the age of eight. Gene left home at the age of 14 to work on a farm and attend school. His hard work at a young age instilled lifelong strong work ethics.
Gene and Myra first met in high school and married a week after graduation. They worked together in a bedspring rolling factory and bonded over their mutual appreciation for raising a family, camping, fishing, Alaska life, and golfing. Gene enlisted in the Air Force and served honorably for seven years, scattering the birthplaces of their children. Gene and Myra settled down in Alaska to raise their family while Gene worked as a shop steward. He quickly moved up to become a Teamster Negotiator, traveling all over Alaska to ratify contracts. Once retired, Gene moved to Arizona to enjoy his passion for golf.
Gene met Mona Chong Chilson after Myra’s death and continued to share a passion for golf.
He was predeceased in death by father Claude George Clinton, mother Maude Pauline Haines Iliff/Clinton/Iliff, stepfather Kenneth Iliff, siblings John Walter Clinton, Virginia Mae Clinton Tuttle, Ola Aline Clinton Bell, and Almeta Iliff Gaffey, and wife Myra Lou Patzschke Clinton.
He is survived by siblings Kenneth Iliff Jr., Juanita Pauline Iliff Tune, Joseph Franklin Iliff, and Kenton Iliff. Children Gene Allen Clinton married to Petra Kirsten Clinton, Lisa Lynn Clinton Pugh married to John Graves Pugh, and James Autry Clinton married to Janell Marie Johnson Clinton. Grandchildren Byron Clinton Pugh married to Samantha Fay Huseby Pugh, and Sarah Lynn Clinton Hann married to Nick Hann.
The funeral will be held at The Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Services will be held on June 5th, 2023, at 2:00 pm. All friends and family are welcome.