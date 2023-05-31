Gene Autry Clinton, 81

SIERRA VISTA—Our beloved father Gene Autry Clinton passed away peacefully in his home on May 29th, 2023, at the age of 81.

He was born in Little Rock Arkansas on March 25th, 1942. His childhood consisted of working as a sharecropper moving every six months. He earned a man’s daily wage at the age of eight. Gene left home at the age of 14 to work on a farm and attend school. His hard work at a young age instilled lifelong strong work ethics.

