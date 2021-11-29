HUACHUCA CITY — Gene E. McCullough, 80, of Huachuca City passed away on November 24, 2021. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. Private family burial services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Huachuca City Senior Center.
Gene was born on November 13, 1941 in Riverside, California to Earl and Mary (Wirachowsky) McCullough. Gene graduated from Herlong High School in 1960.
After graduating from Herlong, Gene took his first federal government job as a janitor at Sierra Army Depot, followed by a position as munitions handler. In September of 1961, Gene joined the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served until February of 1965 as a firefighter on rescue and crash teams. He then returned to federal service to continue his career until 1987, when he retired as a GS-13 supervisory management analyst at Picatinny Arsenal, Dover, New Jersey. Gene’s civilian career took him to many places including Okinawa (Japan) and Oahu (Hawaii).
On March 25, 1985 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janice L. (Nelson) Troxell. They moved to Huachuca City in 1987 following Gene’s retirement.
Gene was an active member of Huachuca City as part of the City Council, Fire Department, and many other organizations. He cared deeply about his community.
Survivors include his brother: Neil (Pat) McCullough, niece: Meghan (Drew) Peterson, and stepsons: Danial Nelson, Don Nelson, and Lon Nelson.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, father and mother, and stepson Loren Nelson.
The family of Gene wishes to extend their thanks to the community of Huachuca City where Gene and Jan made their home for over 30 years. Thank you to his second family at Sunny’s D. Delight, as your friendship over the years meant the world to Gene.