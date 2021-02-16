Gene Stanley Moore, 82

SIERRA VISTA — Gene S. Moore, 82, of Tombstone passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. Gene, son of the late Jack S. and Ruby E. (Sheppard) Moore was born in San Bernardino, California on February 1, 1939. He was raised in San Bernardino where he graduated from Pacific High School in 1957.
After his graduation he enlisted in the US Navy and worked as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist. He served his country during Vietnam and retired after 21 years as an Aviation Specialist First Class.
Also while enlisted, Gene was personally selected to help commission the USS JFK Aircraft Carrier in 1968.
After his military retirement, Gene worked for D.S. Dusters in Holtville, California where he retired after 25 years of service in aircraft maintenance. He resided in El Centro, California for over 30 years where he served as President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge - Aerie 1559. He moved to Tombstone after his retirement where he served as part of the Tombstone Marshall’s Posse. Gene was a licensed pilot and piloted his own private aircraft for over 25 years. Gene especially enjoyed his vacation home in Mexico, which he fondly called it his home away from home. His hobbies included fishing, boating, hunting, and he was an avid gun collector.
In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by his sister, Gail (Moore) Roser and a son, Bobby G. Moore. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Nancy (Deyampert) Moore; a daughter, Sheryl Hope; two grandchildren, Bobby G. Moore, Jr. and Tanner J. Hope, along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral home service for Gene will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m.
Rites of committal with Military Honors will follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista Arizona.
