Genevieve “Louise” Kimble, 99
DOUGLAS— Louise Ford Kimble, 99, was born May 15th 1923 in El Paso, Texas and died December 17, 2022 in Douglas,Arizona.
She moved to Douglas in 1928 when her father had been transferred to the Douglas Train Station as a train master for Southern Pacific Railroad. She graduated from Douglas High School in 1939 and went on to St. Mary’s of Notre Dame for two years with her sister Marnie. Afterwards, she went to the University of Arizona where she graduated with honors in Political Science.
She married William C. Kimble on April 23, 1945 and they lived in San Bernardino, California until Bill was discharged from the Army. They moved back to Arizona and lived on the Hunsaker Ranch in Sulfer Springs Valley, located 35 miles north of Douglas.
While raising her seven children: Melinda Kimble (Jim Phippard); Bill Kimble, Jr. (Michele); Sue Krentz; Melissa Strahl (Stuart); Lily Percell (Mark); Jon Kimble (Laura Cullen); and Steve Kimble, she went back to the U of A to study for a Masters in Education, graduated with honors and began to teach.
Louise taught for a few years at Douglas High School, and then from 1978 until 2003, she worked at Loretto where all of her children had gone to school. Throughout her time at Loretto, she taught every single grade, devoted herself to various fundraisers, served as assistant principal, worked as the librarian and was named Teacher of the Year. She was dedicated to providing a quality Catholic education and improving the literature of the school even if it meant reading every book she ordered for the school library.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill. She is survived by her seven children, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at St Luke’s Catholic Church in Douglas. Rosary will be at 10:00 am with mass at 11:00 am.
The family requests donations to The Rob Krentz Scholarship, C/O Malpai Borderlands Group, PO Box 3536 Douglas AZ 85608.
Or to Faith McKee Fund please send to: Roxann Wetlaufer, DU, 651 W Silhouette Ridge Place, Oro Valley AZ 85755
