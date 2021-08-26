If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Gennavee Hope Saracino, 15
HEREFORD — Gennavee Hope Saracino of Hereford passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at her home.
Gennavee is the daughter of Anthony J. Saracino, II and Marleen (Smith) Saracino and was born in Phoenix, Arizona on June 2, 2006.
She was raised in Hereford, where she has resided for the past 15 years. She was a sophomore at Buena High School.
In addition to her parents, Gennavee is survived by sisters, Izabella G. Saracino and Cayla Martinez; a brother, Austin Martinez; her paternal grandparents, Anthony J., and Shirley A. Saracino and her maternal grandmother, Maria Molina. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Poncho Molina.
Visiting hours for Gennavee will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church 1425 East Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista to Celebrate the Liturgy of Christian Burial for Gennavee at 10:00 a.m..
Rites of Committal and burial will follow in Cochise Memory Gardens, Charleston Street, Sierra Vista.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Gennavee’s memory may be made to the Children’s Clinic for Rehabilitative Services, 2600 North Wyatt Drive, Tucson, Arizona 85712.