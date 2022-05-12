George Christopher Bugen, 94
BISBEE — George Christopher Bugen was born to Chris and Mamie Bugen at their residence above the “Bugen Grocery”, 206 Naco Road (Slag Dump) March 1, 1928 in Bisbee Arizona.
He attended Bisbee High School and graduated in the class of 1947. His after hour activities included Football and employment at Arizona Bakery and Frazee Motors. George was a member of the first Bisbee High School Football team to beat Douglas for possession of the Copper Pick in the Fall of 1945. The Pick was cast/made as an ongoing trophy for the annual meeting of the Pumas and Bulldogs. George represents Puma Pride at its best.
After he graduated he began his career as a laborer with M and M Enterprise then a miner’s helper for Phelps Dodge at the Campbell Shaft mine in Bisbee. He worked there until the mine caught fire and he worked as a Fire Patrol miner’s helper. From there he wanted to better his future.
He entered the U.S. Navy on Valentine’s Day 1949 and was sent to Boot Camp and to a Navy School, Machinery Repairman at NTC San Diego. He was assigned to the USS Jason, a heavy duty repair vessel. The first to be stationed in Sasebo, Japan and did three tours in the Korean War. George was discharged in February 1953 as a (MR) Machinery Repairman Petty Officer 1st Class.
George returned to Phelps Dodge on the labor crew, drilling and blasting, service lubrication truck until a journeyman machinist vacancy became available. In 1956 he was recruited as a Machinist Instructor in a new mine in Peru (Southern Peru Copper). Due to tax laws in Peru, in 1963 George returned to the United States to work in Stockton California as a Maintenance Superintendent for California Cedar Products. In 1969 he returned to Bisbee as a Technical Sales Representative to contact foreign base mining operations for sale of off road tires for the William R. Ryan Company Bisbee.
This led to the return to Peru as Assistant Master Mechanic, Mill site Mechanical and Fabrication Division, Toquepala. In 1979 he was transferred to Ilo, Peru as Smelter Master Mechanic. In 1983 he advanced to Assistant Mechanical Superintendent of the Ilo Area Mechanical Division in charge of Smelter and Industrial Railroad.
George retired on October 6, 1986.
George attended several seminars relative to Heavy Industrial and Rubber Products. Home study of various facets of Mechanical Engineering related employment.
George traveled to most of the countries in South America, Japan and Yugoslavia. He enjoyed playing golf for many years until he met Arthritis. George also enjoyed gardening, cooking, home repair and various fraternal organizations.
George was a man that lived his life in dignity, decency and grace, always wanting to help others. He was a member of Bisbee Elks lodge 671, American Legion Lodge 16, Bisbee Masonic: Perfect Ashlar lodge 12, Scottish Rite 32 of Tucson, Sabbar Shriners, Tucson Arizona and member of St. Stephen Nemanja Serbian Church, Bisbee. As a member of the Bisbee Young Slavs of America he proposed the building of the Serbian Church on the present location and served on the building committee through its completion. He also served on numerous other committees until his departure for Peru. One of George’s favorite activities was maintaining the church and Serb National Federation section of Bisbee’s Evergreen Cemetery. George was a 45 year member of the Serb National Federation and a delegate to the 1977 national convention representing three Western States.
Survivors include: cousins, David, Diane and George Milutinovich of Fresno California, cousin’s Evonne Dabkovich of Camarillo California, John Vukotich of San Diego California and numerous other relatives throughout California, Texas and Yugoslavia.
George had an intense desire to help the working class adults of the Bisbee area and became a major benefactor to Cochise College to further this desire. Through his contributions the Bugen Family Fund was established which has resulted in the development of educational programs and the Bugen Technical Education Facility at Cochise College.
Because of his philanthropic endeavors George was selected to serve as Honorary Board Member for ongoing support of Cochise College students through the Cochise College Foundation in September 2015.
Please make contributions to: Cochise College Foundation – Attention Bugen Family Fund, Sierra Vista Campus, Sierra Vista Arizona 85635-2317.