George E. Stansbury, 93

SIERRA VISTA — George E. Stansbury, died Thursday morning, June 9, 2021, at the age of 93, with his loving family at his side. Born in Manhattan, New York, son of the late Howard R. and Anna Stansbury (nee Netrick). Beloved husband of the late LaVerne Stansbury (nee Lucas). Mr. Stansbury leaves eight children, George M. (Patricia), Lawrence, John, Mike (Carla), Richard, Anna, Karla (Ronald) Wehr and Theresa (Scott) Allen and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Stansbury was a 27 year Army Veteran and a resident of Sierra Vista since 1969, he also retired from the City of Sierra Vista. He was devoted to the Military and Veterans, dedicating himself to the VFW and other military organizations. Every parade, you would see him marching in full military uniform, with the VFW color guard.
He will be greatly missed by many. Graveside services will take place at a later date. "Sing no sad songs, for I have played the part meant for me and carried on another little phase of times infinity."