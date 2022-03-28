George Hamilton Epperson, 87

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LOS ALAMOS, NEW MEXICO — George Hamilton Epperson passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 22nd at age 87 at the home of his son Roy in Los Alamos, New Mexico. George was a long time resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Logan, Utah. George was born March 25, 1934 in Tecumseh, Oklahoma. Early in life George eventually graduated from the 8th grade after several attempts and did not continue to high school. He was raised in rural Oklahoma and mentored by a local farmer who taught him hard work and integrity. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 and served in Korea during the war. He met his sweetheart Yvonne Housley in Salt Lake City, Utah while stationed at Dougway Proving Grounds. He spent the majority of his adult life in Sierra Vista, Arizona where he was a successful masonry contractor. He served in many capacities in his community and church. He served an 18 month mission for his church in Korea in 2000. He is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne and is survived by his four children: Roy, Wes, Cindi & Dennis with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. Funeral services to be held in Logan, Utah with internment in Dayton, Idaho on April 23, 2022.

Tags