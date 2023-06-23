George L. Johnson, 80

SIERRA VISTA—George L. Johnson passed away on June 14, 2023. He was born to Russell and Ruby (King) Johnson on July 10, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. He was one of six siblings.
At 17, George joined the military, serving in the United States Army. During his time in the Army, he was a Drill Sergeant and an NCO Academy instructor. He received many awards and decorations throughout his military career, including a Bronze Star, a Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, seven Good Conduct Medals, and many others. Mr. Johnson was a Veteran of the Vietnam War having served three tours. He retired from the Army at Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 1982 after 20+ years of honorable and distinguished service.
After retirement from the Army, George became the JROTC instructor at Buena High School. He coached the Color Guard as well as the male/female armed and unarmed Drill Teams. Under his instruction, the male and female Drill Teams had multiple record-winning seasons. The impact he had on his students was evidenced by the relationships his cadets maintained with him well after they graduated, married, and had families of their own. After retiring from teaching, he became an avid golfer and was a member of the Huachuca Duffers.
As a 41-year resident of Sierra Vista / Fort Huachuca, George became a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9972. He was also a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan.
George leaves his wife of 21 years, Mary (Elmer) Johnson, his brother Woody Johnson (Nita), daughter Holly Dugas, his granddaughter Samantha Dugas, his son John Johnson (Nicole), and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as his wife's children, Chere and Chris Hoyt.
He was preceded in death by two infant siblings (Russell & Gary), his parents (Russell & Ruby), daughter Suzanne, his brother Otis and sister Sue.
Graveside Service will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Ft. Huachuca Post Cemetery.