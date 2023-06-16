George L. Johnson

SIERRA VISTA—George L. Johnson passed away on June 14, 2023. He was born to Russell and Ruby (King) Johnson on July 10, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio. He was one of six siblings. At 17, George joined the military, serving in the United States Army. During his time in the Army, he was a Drill Sergeant and an NCO Academy instructor. He received many awards and decorations throughout his military career, including a Bronze Star, a Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, seven Good Conduct Medals, and many others. Mr. Johnson was a Veteran of the Vietnam War having served three tours. He retired from the Army at Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 1982 after 20+ years of honorable and distinguished service.

After retirement from the Army, George became the JROTC instructor at Buena High School. He coached the Color Guard as well as the male/female armed and unarmed Drill Teams. Under his instruction, the male and female Drill Teams had multiple record-winning seasons. The impact he had on his students was evidenced by the relationships his cadets maintained with him well after they graduated, married, and had families of their own.