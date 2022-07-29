George ‘Lee’ Bush, 75

HEREFORD — George “Lee” Bush suddenly passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. Lee, the son of the late George E. Bush and Coralyn H. (Lindsey) Calderone was born in Maumee, Ohio on October 4, 1946. Lee’s early years took place in Maumee/Toledo, Ohio before his family moved to Long Beach, California in the early 50’s and he graduated from Millikan High School in 1965. Once a Marine, always a Marine, Lee served his country during the Vietnam War in 1967 to 1968. He resided in Long Beach, California for many years until he moved to Orange County in the late 70’s and moved to Hereford, Arizona 3 years ago.
Lee was a wonderful photographer and really enjoyed capturing wildlife, especially birds. He was passionate about birding and was a consistent top ranking birder in the counties he resided in. Lee loved to travel, while at home he was a talented woodworker and loved rooting for his favorite football team, USC Trojans.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carolyn A. (Hoff) Bush; three children, daughter, Whitney A. Bush; sons, Joshua L. Bush, and Brandon L. Bush; two brothers, Thomas Bush, and Craig Bush; a sister, Kelly Bush-Barrett; a grandson, Ryder and granddaughter, Coralyn; and their beloved dog Duke.
A public memorial for Lee will be held on August 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home located 830 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista, Arizona. Military Honors will follow at 11AM with funeral services at 11:15 a.m.
The private burial ceremony will take place at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery: 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Lee’s honor to Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO): PO Box 5521 Bisbee, Arizona 85603. Website: SABO.org, or your favorite charity.