George ‘Lee’ Bush, 75

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

HEREFORD — George “Lee” Bush suddenly passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. Lee, the son of the late George E. Bush and Coralyn H. (Lindsey) Calderone was born in Maumee, Ohio on October 4, 1946. Lee’s early years took place in Maumee/Toledo, Ohio before his family moved to Long Beach, California in the early 50’s and he graduated from Millikan High School in 1965. Once a Marine, always a Marine, Lee served his country during the Vietnam War in 1967 to 1968. He resided in Long Beach, California for many years until he moved to Orange County in the late 70’s and moved to Hereford, Arizona 3 years ago.

Lee was a wonderful photographer and really enjoyed capturing wildlife, especially birds. He was passionate about birding and was a consistent top ranking birder in the counties he resided in. Lee loved to travel, while at home he was a talented woodworker and loved rooting for his favorite football team, USC Trojans.

Tags