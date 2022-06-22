George R. Kirmse, 94
SIERRA VISTA — George R. Kirmse went to meet his Lord, Jesus Christ face to face at the age of 94 on 23 May 2022. George was born on 29 December 1927 in New York City. Right after High School, George joined the Navy in 1945 and served for two years as a Medical Corpsman. Upon his discharge in 1947, George went to Fordham University where he was in Army ROTC and in 1951, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served 30 years as an Artillery and Quartermaster Officer. His numerous assignments took him all over the world. He was assigned in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Massachusetts, twice in Alaska, Iran, Germany, Texas, Washington D.C., Vietnam, and finally at Fort Huachuca, Arizona where he retired in 1981. Overall, George had served his Country for 32 years and wanted to continue serving. After retirement, he found ways within the greater community of Sierra Vista. He first taught as a certified flight instructor and as an economics instructor at Cochise College. While still an instructor at Cochise College, George served as Assistant City Magistrate and Magistrate in Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, and Tombstone. In 1991, he was elected Justice of the Peace for Sierra Vista and retired in 2003. George could not just retire, serving his community was in his blood, so he became a member of the hospital’s Auxiliary Board until the new hospital was built in 2015. He also served as a member of the Forgach House building committee and was actively involved with fundraising for the Forgach House and the Catholic Community Services for Southern Arizona for 26 years. George was also active with the Knights of Columbus, the 1200 Club, and the Military Officers Association of America. George was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2006. George was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Kirmse, his second wife Mitzi Kirmse, his parents, Robert and Alice Kirmse, and his brother Robert Kirmse. He is survived by his two sons, Brian and Kevin Kirmse, a daughter-in-law, Denise Kirmse, two grandchildren, Ryan (wife Edna) and Daniel Kirmse, and one great grandson, August Kirmse.
Services for George will be held on 7 July 2022 starting at 2 PM with a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church followed by an Interment at Our Lady of the Mountain Columbarium. A reception will follow immediately at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be given to Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church.