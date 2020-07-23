SIERRA VISTA — George R. Smith, 86 passed July 15, 2020 with his wife Jane at his side. He was born and raised in Tombstone and worked in the Bisbee mines until they closed. Then he worked for himself for many years. In 1984, George started working at Tombstone Unified School and retired from there in 1996.
George is survived by his wife Jane of 36 years; one son, George Eldon of Alaska; three step children Jeff, Tami and Candy; and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers: Jim, Richard, and Leo. He is preceded in death by his mother Juana; three brothers Charlie, Henry and Bill; and two sisters Ellen and Virginia.
Jane would like to thank Bill and Kathleen Mattern, Jeff and Shelly Ritenour for always being there to help with errands and appointments. Thanks to all the wonderful staff at Casa de la Paz Hospice: Annet, Christy, Sue, Loridia, Kathy and April.
Per George’s wishes he will be cremated, arrangements are being handled by Jensen’s Mortuary and there will be no services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.