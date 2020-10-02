George Willis, 84

HUACHUCA CITY–George Ray Willis passed away at the age of 84 in the presence of his immediate family the morning of September 29, 2020. He was born one of 15 brothers and sisters in Fairfield, Texas, on March 1, 1936.
George proudly served his country in the United States Army for over 20 years, to include serving in the Vietnam war where he was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 devices. He retired as an E-6, Staff Sergeant, and settled with his wife of more than 30 years, Marion, and their daughter, JoJo, in Huachuca City, Arizona, where George spent the remainder of his life. In addition to his military career, he spent another 20+ years in Civil Service at the Fort Huachuca Military Installation.
Throughout his life, George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and most recently a great-grandfather. He was a humble, tender-hearted, soft-spoken, God-fearing man who devoted his life to his Savior, his family, and his community. He served on the town council in Huachuca City for decades, as well as being a dedicated volunteer at Central Baptist Church of Sierra Vista since 1984.
George is survived by his daughter JoJo Aguilar, grandsons Quinton Willis, Kyle Willis, and Javier Aguilar, great-granddaughter, Amelia Willis, and his brothers, Eddie Willis (Della) and Frank Willis, and his sisters, Nellie Joyce Martin and Pearlie Willis, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He is predeceased by his parents, James Anderson Garfield Willis and Annie Mae Willis, his former spouse, Marion Willis, his sisters, Geneva Hollins, Veola Daniels, Annie Mae Lee, Pearlie Bea Johnson, Lorene Peters, Dorothy Davis, and his brothers, Jesse Willis, Willie Willis, Garfield Willis, and William Lee Willis.
The family rests secure in the knowledge that George was a strong believer in the saving grace of our Lord Jesus Christ and is now spending eternity in Heaven.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at 10:00 a.m. at Mountain Vista Baptist Church, 5499 S. Moson Road, Sierra Vista.
