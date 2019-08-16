George Wright, 90

Columbia, Missouri— George Eddie Wright, 90, of Bisbee, Arizona passed away at the home of his son in Columbia, Missouri on August 4, 2019.
George lived the majority of his life in Bisbee, having been born on November 9, 1928 to Earl and Daisy Wright of Winwood Addition.
George is survived by his son Gary (Barbara) Wright, Columbia, Missouri, and daughters Nancy (Robert) Michels of San Diego, California and Gay Nell (Pat) Lazovich of Sierra Vista, Arizona. George has one living sister Elizabeth Eddins of Huntington Beach, California. George has four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren. George is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his beloved cat Rhett.
George was preceded in death by his wife Mary Nell, his parents, a brother, Earl, Jr., and a sister, Jean Paetz.
George served in the U. S. Marine Corps in 1946 and 1947. He worked for Phelps Dodge Corporation in Bisbee and Playas as a power plant operator and supervisor, and retired in 1984.
George will be interred in Evergreen Cemetery in Bisbee, Arizona on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. The family requests any memorial donations to go to Border Animal Rescue, P. O. Box 3865, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636.
