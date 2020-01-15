Georgette Seguin, 83

SIERRA VISTA—Georgette R Seguin passed away on December 20, 2019, her 83rd birthday. She was born and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire. It is also where she met and married her loving husband, Bernard G. Seguin. When they retired, they moved to Sierra Vista to help their son Dan with his business, Thunder Mountain Pools.
Georgette was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Loretta Chartrand, her beloved Husband, Bernie, her fur babies, Courtney and Kipper, as well as her grandpuppy, Kacey, and many family members. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan G. Seguin and Pamela J. Swete.
The goodbye was private and there are no services scheduled. Arrangements were handled by Jensen's Mortuary. Thank you to Valor Hospicecare, for their special care of Georgette. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter, in Georgette's name, would be appreciated.
