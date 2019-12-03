Georgette Theresa Och (Miller), 81
SIERRA VISTA—On Monday November 25 Georgette Och placed her last QVC order and passed peacefully in her sleep. Born June 2, 1938 to George and Margaret (Gondoly) Miller in Monongahela, Pennsylvania. She most recently resided in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Georgette was a graduate of the South Side School of Nursing. Early retirement had allowed her to spend most of her years in Venice, Florida with her late husband Larry Och where she continued casual work as a nurse. Georgette enjoyed cooking, shopping, and always had a smile for you. Gee and Larry traveled by boat and motor home for several years, her favorite trips were with her children, grandchildren, or at the beach. Disney World also held a special spot where she taught us all how to laugh, imagine, and dream.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters, Debbie Steele, Kathy Smith, Terrie Eger, and a son Larry Och Jr. Bubba will be greatly missed by grandchildren Mitchell Steele, Ben (Katie) Steele, Jessica Smith, Justin Smith, Jared Smith, Chris (Amanda) Eger, and Patrick Eger. She was also blessed with great grandchildren, Emma Eger and Logan Steele. Gee is survived by her loving sister Lorretta (Jim) McCahill and her cat Stetson aka Kitty Kitty whom is missing her dearly!
A memorial Mass will be held this Saturday December 7, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Georgette will be laid to rest on Friday December 13 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monongahela, Pennsylvania.
