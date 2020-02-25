Georgia Lou Peele, 68

Georgia Lou Peele, 68

SIERRA VISTA—Lou Peele, loving wife, mother, and friend joined Our Heavenly Lord February 16, 2020 due to pulmonary/heart issues. She was a native Arizonian born April 27, 1951 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Sal and Lyda Garcia. On April 27, 1975, she married John R. Peele who became her life-long friend. Together they traveled the world for forty-five loving years. She was employed by several government contractors before discovering her passion working with students at Buena High School and retiring.

Lou is lovingly remembered by her husband, John, their sons, James (Beth) Lampasas, Texas, and Samuel (Aubrey) Syracuse, Utah, as well as her brother, Ernie Garcia (Alex), and sister Yolanda (Chuck) Hearne, Texas, and so many wonderful friends. She will be missed by all.

