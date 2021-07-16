Gerald Dean Pollard 'Jerry Pollard', 81

BENSON — Gerald Dean Pollard (Jerry Pollard), age 81, joined his wife Nancy Pollard in heaven on June 19th 2021.
Jerry was born in Elgin, Illinois to John and Carol Pollard. He had one brother, Joel Pollard. Jerry served in the Marine Corp. and also the Reserves. He was a proud Marine.
Jerry married Nancy Cook on January 27th 1962 and had three children: Paula, Brad and Dena. As a family they moved to Yuma, Arizona where Jerry had a successful remodeling contractor business, General Home Improvements.
Jerry and Nancy had a dream of retiring somewhere with plenty of space and a view of the mountains, sunrise and sunsets. They built their dream house on five acres of land in Benson, Arizona and that is where he and Nancy lived until the end of their lives.
Jerry was a character. He was a jokester, instigator and always had a quick come back. He loved to laugh and make people laugh and he was definitely good at it. We will always remember his love for rainstorms and enjoying a Bloody Mary on Sundays. We miss you!
In lieu of flowers please donate to barbsdogrescue.org a cause dear to one of his best friends.
July 4th, 2021 Jerry's ashes were spread in the same place his wife Nancy's were spread almost 9 years ago, just as Jerry requested. We played his favorite songs and shared memories of him.