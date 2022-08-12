Gerald Hector Garcia, 83

BISBEE — Gerald Hector Garcia was born April 1, 1939, to Leon and Guadalupe Garcia in Bisbee, Arizona. He was one of ten children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Joseph Garcia, his brothers Richard, Ruben, Mario Rene, Albert Garcia, and his sisters Mary Ida Silvia, and Anita Grijalva. His surviving siblings are a sister Virginia Flores, and brothers Mike (Irene), and Leon (Maria) Garcia.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rose J. Garcia, his daughters Maureen Keen, Rosie Diaz, Doreen (Gilbert) Fuentes, Geraldine J. Garcia, and Maria Luisa (Shane) Dickson, and his sons Manuel Diaz Jr., and Gerald Garcia Jr. Also, his extended children, his grandsons Gary Jr. and Carlos Silva. He was blessed with 16 more grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his in-laws Grace Flores, Maria Greene, Martha Elena (Peter) Rider, Teresa Encinas, Michael (Dora) Jimenez and Conchita Jimenez, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

