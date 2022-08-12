Gerald Hector Garcia, 83

BISBEE — Gerald Hector Garcia was born April 1, 1939, to Leon and Guadalupe Garcia in Bisbee, Arizona. He was one of ten children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Joseph Garcia, his brothers Richard, Ruben, Mario Rene, Albert Garcia, and his sisters Mary Ida Silvia, and Anita Grijalva. His surviving siblings are a sister Virginia Flores, and brothers Mike (Irene), and Leon (Maria) Garcia.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rose J. Garcia, his daughters Maureen Keen, Rosie Diaz, Doreen (Gilbert) Fuentes, Geraldine J. Garcia, and Maria Luisa (Shane) Dickson, and his sons Manuel Diaz Jr., and Gerald Garcia Jr. Also, his extended children, his grandsons Gary Jr. and Carlos Silva. He was blessed with 16 more grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his in-laws Grace Flores, Maria Greene, Martha Elena (Peter) Rider, Teresa Encinas, Michael (Dora) Jimenez and Conchita Jimenez, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
After high school Gerald joined the National Guard, and then worked as a miner for 31 years at Phelps Dodge. He then had numerous other jobs which included Frank Garcia Plumbing, Jesse’s Roofing Company, his own auto shop RAGS, and Randall Refrigeration. Gerald was known as a Jack of all Trades. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and St. Michael’s mission.
Gerald was a fun-loving prankster who was always up for a good laugh. He loved spending time with his family. He left a lasting impact on his entire family, and he will be greatly missed.
Gerald’s rosary mass will be held at 9 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bisbee with the Funeral mass immediately following. A Potluck reception will then be celebrated at the Gay 90’s bar in Naco, Arizona following the mass.