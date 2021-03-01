Gerald "Jerry" Muir, 86

PEARCE — Gerald "Jerry" Muir of Pearce, Arizona passed away suddenly, February 23, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Born October 8, 1934, in Superior, Arizona to Kenneth D. Muir and Melba Norton Muir in a gas station on a wooden ironing board. He grew up in Globe, Arizona from the age of 9, going through Globe Elementary School and graduated in 1952 from Globe High School.
Gerald was a proud Marine and Veteran. He worked civil service at Luke Air Force Base and graduated from Phoenix Community College majoring in vocational education. He taught auto mechanics for many years at Tolleson Union High School.
Upon his retirement in 1984, he and his wife Edith moved to Sunsites, Arizona and started a new chapter of their lives. He was an avid hunter and hiker, a great cook, a master mechanic on his vintage autos, and "Mister Fixit" on any home project. He was a longstanding member of Masonic Lodge #10 F&M in Willcox, Arizona.
Gerald is survived by his wife Dianne Muir of Pearce, his daughter Jackie Sanders of Pearce. Granddaughter Robin (Glenn) Cotton of Lincoln, Alabama. Great grandsons Braydon (Caroline) Sanders of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Garrett (Laura) Cotton of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, extended family: Chris & Cindy McCord of Phoenix, Arizona, Laurin and Maria Richey of Pearce, Arizona, Erny, Rhonda and Ashley Richey of Dickinson, North Dakota, his sister Caryl (Merv) Fuller of Globe, Arizona, and brother John (Grace) Hughs of Mesquite, Nevada, with four nieces and one nephew and many great nieces and nephews, also by his friends and neighbors of Sunsites and surrounding areas. Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife Edith Crew Muir.
Per Gerald's request there will be no services. Contributions may be made to Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice, PO Box 115, Willcox, AZ 85644 or willcoxhospice.com. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
