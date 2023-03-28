Gerald Rogene Towne, 78

ABILENE, TEXAS—Gerald Rogene Towne, 78, of Abilene, Texas passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Long Term Acute Care, Hendrick North Hospital in Abilene, Texas. He was born in Pasco, Washington on August 15, 1944 to the late Arthur Rogene Towne and Virginia E. (Usher) Wilcox.

After graduating high school, Gerald enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the Army for nine years and the Army Reserves for five years. After his time in the Army, he worked as a DA Civilian Legal Clerk at Fort Huachuca/Sierra Vista, Arizona. The family moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he worked as a Procurement Clerk before retiring. He was a member of the American Society of Military Insignia Collectors (ASMIC), American Legion, and VFW. He collected thousands of military crests, patches, and other military items. He loved to travel, visiting landmarks, museums, and nature. He was an avid supporter of Native American groups, animal rescue groups, and Veteran groups.

