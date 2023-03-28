ABILENE, TEXAS—Gerald Rogene Towne, 78, of Abilene, Texas passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Long Term Acute Care, Hendrick North Hospital in Abilene, Texas. He was born in Pasco, Washington on August 15, 1944 to the late Arthur Rogene Towne and Virginia E. (Usher) Wilcox.
After graduating high school, Gerald enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the Army for nine years and the Army Reserves for five years. After his time in the Army, he worked as a DA Civilian Legal Clerk at Fort Huachuca/Sierra Vista, Arizona. The family moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he worked as a Procurement Clerk before retiring. He was a member of the American Society of Military Insignia Collectors (ASMIC), American Legion, and VFW. He collected thousands of military crests, patches, and other military items. He loved to travel, visiting landmarks, museums, and nature. He was an avid supporter of Native American groups, animal rescue groups, and Veteran groups.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 52 and a half years, Jane (Dixon) Towne of Abilene, Texas; sons CW4 Scott (Sharee) Towne of Ft. Lee, Virginia and Gerry Towne of Abilene, Texas; siblings Martin (Terri) Wilcox of Newark, Ohio, Norman Wilcox of Huntsville, Alabama, and Mary (Kevin) Hall of Coshocton, Ohio; sisters-in-law RuthAnn (Jack) Webb of Cambridge, Ohio, Bonnie (Sam) Fortune of Coshocton, Ohio, Marcia (Clarence) Hardesty of Coshocton, Ohio, Patsy (Arthur) Cruxton of West Lafayette, Ohio, Susan Braniger of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Joann (John) Cottrill of Coshocton, Ohio; brothers-in-law Ron (Betty) Dixon of Naples, Florida, Dan (Debbie) Dixon of Port Clinton, Ohio; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Francis Wilcox of Coshocton, Ohio and Sisters-in-law Thelma (Clarence) Hardesty of Coshocton, Ohio and Sandra (Danny) Fitchett of Metamora, Michigan.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm with funeral services beginning at 2:30pm with Pastor Scott Hayes officiating. Memorial contributions can be directed towards American Heart Association or American Cancer Society; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com