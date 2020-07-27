BISBEE — Gerardo Smith Vasquez, 49, passed away July 18, 2020. Gerardo was born October 17, 1970 and raised in Bisbee. He was the second youngest of eight children. He is survived by his mother Encarnacio S. Vasquez; siblings Cristobal, Juan, Elias, Alberto, Alma, Estela, Sofia; and an extensive number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Gerardo was a very helpful and caring individual. Always bringing home others to feed and care for them. His biggest priority was his mother always making sure she was well taken care of. Gerardo was our children’s favorite uncle whom he enjoyed sharing his love for ice cream with. His love for working on cars and listening to loud music is a memory of him that we all share and ponder.
We are grateful to say that Gerardo was able to give the gift of life to three other people with the loss of his own in the way of organ donations.
We will miss you so much and you will always have a special place in our hearts. Thank you for the good memories that we were able to share in such a short time. We love you Gerardo!!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.