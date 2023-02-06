Gertrud “Trudy” Claus, 83

MCNEAL— On Thursday, December 22nd, shortly after receiving communion and the Commendation of the Dying, Gertrud “Trudy” Claus, loving mother and “Omi,” passed away at the age of 83 at home in McNeal, Arizona with her daughter at her bedside. 

Trudy was born on August 28, 1939, on Borkum, a German island in the North Sea to Albert and Luise (Knetemann) Brathe.

