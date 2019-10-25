BENSON—Gilbert Q Martinez, 79, of Benson, Arizona passed away in Douglas, on October 23, 2019.
Gilbert was born in Gleeson, Arizona, on May 21, 1940, to the late Ciriaco and Maria Martinez. He was raised in Gleeson and attended school in Tombstone. He served six years in the National Guard.
Gilbert married the love of his life Mary Martinez in Quartzsite, Arizona on June 28, 1963.
He worked at Hank Behr's Chevron Station, then went to work at AEPCO where he retired. Not being one to sit still, his retirement lasted for only a few months before he went to work for SEABHS as a custodian. All while still working as a mechanic on his off hours and weekends.
He enjoyed going back to Gleeson when he could. Gilbert enjoyed his time fishing and hunting with his friends. His favorite past time was spending time with his family.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Mary M. Martinez; son, Gilbert (Brandy) Martinez; daughter, Anita (Jim) Paxton; brother, Lionel (Carrol) Martinez; sisters, Herlinda (Jose) Martinez and Carmen (Mike) Rosando; grandchildren, Gilbert Robertson and Deana Martinez; great-granddaughter, Raelynn Robertson; many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ciriaco and Maria Martinez; and brothers, Joe, Ciriaco, Arthur, Frank and Peter Martinez.
Reciting of the Rosary will be on Saturday, November 2 at 9:30 a.m., Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, located at 386 E. 5th Street in Benson, Arizona.
