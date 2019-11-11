Gladys Carter, 84

SIERRA VISTA—"Friday's Child is Loving and Giving." Gladys Ruth Carter, beloved mother, loving wife, passed away peacefully Friday November 1, 2019, just eight days before her 85th birthday.
She was born in Ellicott City, Maryland on Friday November 9, 1934 to Ruth Lucille Ramsburg and Irvin Sauter Stirn. She shared her childhood with her five other siblings-four older and one younger.
While working behind the counter of her oldest sister's pharmacy/drug store serving sodas in Sykesville, Maryland, she met the love of her life, Warren Earl Carter. They married in 1953 and had four children. Gladys enjoyed taking her children on monthly outings to visit extended family and nurture the cousin ties in Maryland. Gladys and Warren relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1967.
Gladys continued to enjoy raising her children in her new surroundings, communicating with extended family from a distance, gardening, cooking, sewing, knitting, reading about health and medical issues, hosting large family and friend gatherings. She was full of love and spread joy everywhere. She knew how to take life one day at a time and make each day count.
Gladys will be greatly missed by all and is survived by her husband of 66 years: Warren Earl Carter; her four children: daughter Karen Ruth Seaborne (Rick), Washington; daughter Vicki Linn Carter, Arizona; son Bob Warren Carter, Arizona; son Joel Steven Carter, Arizona; her seven grandchildren; her sixteen great grandchildren; her one great, great granddaughter; her older brother Roland Stirn (Cathy); her younger brother Lee Stirn (Bettye); her brother-in-law Jan Carter (Mary).
Plans for a private memorial are yet to be determined.
